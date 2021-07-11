Amazon's Small Business Days sees record sales for over 84K Small and Medium Businesses

Bengaluru: Amazon India's recently held Small Business Days (SBD) has helped more than 84,000 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to bounce back from the economic disruptions caused by the second wave of Covid-19, the company said on Sunday.

The three-day event was held between July 2 and 4. Of the 84,000, 68 per cent of the sellers were from non-metro cities like Kodagu (Karnataka), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Eta (Uttar Pradesh), Giridih (Jharkhand), Una (Himachal Pradesh) and Tinsukia (Assam).

About 7,500 sellers received their highest single-day sale -- an increase of over 2.8 times compared to the previous such SBD organised in December 2020.

The number of sellers who grossed over Rs 1 crore grew six times over the previous SBD. Thousands of local shops participated in the event and 1,700 of them, from 125 cities in 23 states, received an order during the event.

"As India tries to get back on track post the impact of the Covid-19 second wave, we are prioritising our efforts to help small businesses, artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs and small local offline shops to bounce back from the economic disruption," said Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME and Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India, in a statement.

"Towards this, we hosted Amazon Small Business Days and extended the event from a single day to three days to help generate more business for our sellers and help them bounce back. We are humbled by the customer response to the event as 84,000 plus sellers, including 1,700 small local offline shops, received at least one order during the event," he added.

During the SBD, customers from over 20,300 pin codes across the country shopped for unique and differentiated products offered by sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops.

The top-selling products include food processors, organic honey, laptop tables, weighing scales, bluetooth earphones, yoga mats, face masks, jackfruit flour, onion-based hair-care products, among others. Some of the top-performing sellers were Quarant (3.1 times vs business as usual), Odisha Handloom (1.5 times vs business as usual), JH Gallery- Handicraft (1.8 times vs business as usual) and Zouk (1.1times vs business as usual).

Amazon.in recently announced its annual Prime Day event that will be held in India on July 26 and 27, featuring two days of the best Prime has to offer.

"Lakhs of customers supported SMBs during Small Business Days and as a token of gratitude for helping SMBs during these difficult times, Amazon has rolled out special Prime Day offers for Prime members. Members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 150 on their Prime Day purchases," Pranav said.