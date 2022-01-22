Andhra Pradesh launches resurvey of lands to prevent litigations

IN a first of its kind in India, Andhra Pradesh has launched a massive exercise to resurvey land records across the State by setting June, 2023 as the deadline to complete it in a bid to avoid duplication of registrations, land-grabbing and mushrooming number of civil disputes.



Already, the government has completed resurvey in 29,563 acres in 51 villages belonging to 12,776 land-owners. The government has also announced its plans to allow registration of documents at village secretariats across the State in phases.

For completing the gigantic exercise before the deadline, high-tech methods are being adopted. It will cost an estimated amount of Rs1,000 crore. As many as 4,500 survey teams will be deployed by opening 70 crore base stations at micro level. Two thousand rovers will be engaged. The government wants to allot unique identification numbers to the lands with QR code to prevent fraudulent ways being adopted by fraudsters. Geo-tagging will also be done. Land records will be digitised and put on public domain after calling for objections if any.

Speaking at the inauguration process in 37 villages of Guntur district recently, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the first phase, resurvey was completed in 51 villages. The process will be completed in 11,501 villages by the year-end.

Describing the project as a "revolutionary step," he said the scheme named the YSR JaganannaSaswataBhooHakku and Bhoo Raksha will become a role model as resurvey of lands has been taken up after 100 years. He said the government is committed to provide clear title deeds to the rightful owners after proper and scientific resurvey.