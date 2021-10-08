APSSDC to upskill youth in logistics

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has entered into an MoU with Amravati EV Consulting and Trading Pvt Ltd (AEV), a subsidiary of the EV OEM Smart Manufacturer, Dao EV Tech Pvt Ltd, to develop and upskill youth as delivery personnel and provide employment opportunities in South India.



Through the MoU, the APSSDC will help AEV in selection of right training partners in various rural parts of Andhra Pradesh (AP) for providing the infrastructural facilities required for running the Skill Development Programme and related recruitment and training management for the last-mile delivery business in the e-commerce industry.