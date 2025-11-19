ASCI’s ‘Commitment Seal’ to signal members’ commitment to building consumer trust

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) unveiled the ASCI Commitment Seal for its member organisations. It is a visual cue to certify their pledge to uphold the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and authenticity in their advertising. Brands may display the seal on their websites, digital platforms, collaterals and advertising campaigns to convey to consumers their commitment to honest and accountable communication.

The seal will strengthen consumer trust by reassuring them of the advertising ecosystem co-opting self-regulation for ethical advertising. The visual emblem has been crafted to encourage greater responsibility across the industry, especially in this digital age. As more ASCI members display it on their marketing properties to earn consumer trust, other advertisers are expected to see the merit in contributing to a more transparent and dependable advertising ecosystem.

The seal is not an endorsement of the specific advertisement, digital property, collateral, etc. It is meant to indicate that the ASCI member organisation has pledged a commitment to responsible advertising and addressing consumer issues, if any, through ASCI’s well-established and independent grievance mechanism

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said, “The ASCI Commitment Seal is a carefully crafted mark of commitment to responsible advertising and building consumer trust. When consumers see this seal on any piece of advertising, they can be assured that the organization believes in creating responsible advertising and would be responsive to a fair resolution to issues consumers may find with their ads.

By displaying it on their websites, or their communication, members can now visibly demonstrate their commitment to a responsible advertising ecosystem and a willingness to have their ads and claims scrutinised by ASCI’s independent resolution mechanisms. In an environment where misinformation and misleading ads have become rampant, we believe this Commitment Seal builds a meaningful trust-bridge between consumers and brands committed to responsible advertising.”

The ASCI Commitment Seal affirms the industry’s effort to maintain consumer trust and promote open communication between advertisers and audiences. ASCI remains committed to expanding member participation and increasing public awareness around responsible advertising practices.