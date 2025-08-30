At ‘Kids Day@Samsung – 2025’, Workplaces Turn Into Playgrounds of Innovation

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today hosted ‘Kids Day @Samsung – 2025’, a one-of-a-kind celebration that brought together employees, their children, and spouses under one roof to experience the pride of being part of the Samsung family.

The day-long event, held at Samsung’s corporate office in Gurugram, was designed to create lasting memories for families while inspiring the next generation to dream, innovate, and explore technology.

Celebrating the Samsung Family

The initiative provided children, accompanied by both parents, an opportunity to step inside the world of Samsung, see where their parents work, and experience the company’s culture of innovation and care. Spouses also participated, making it a true celebration of extended families and togetherness.

“Kids Day@Samsung is not just about opening our doors and hearts to families; it’s about opening their minds to the world of innovation. By bringing family members into our workplace, we want them to feel the pride of being part of Samsung. This year's celebration reflects our constant effort to inspire the next generation to become creators, thinkers, and innovators, while strengthening the bonds of our close-knit Samsung family,” said Rishabh Nagpal, Head of People Team, Samsung India.

Inspiring Young Minds

As part of the “Know Samsung” experience, kids visited the Business Experience Studio where they saw live demonstrations of Samsung’s cutting-edge products and the SmartThings Ecosystem.

Children also participated in the Mini CEO Challenge, brainstorming on “If I were the CEO of Samsung, what product would I launch?”, encouraging them to think creatively and envision the future of technology.

Families further explored:

· Samsung Studio – a behind-the-scenes look at how Samsung creates product commercials.

· Gym & Yoga Room – showcasing the company’s emphasis on employee well-being.

· Parent’s Workplace – where kids proudly saw their parents’ workspaces and met colleagues’ families, strengthening bonds and camaraderie.

Fun, Play and Togetherness

To add to the festive spirit, a Kids Play Zone was set up with fun stall games, tattoo art, caricature sketches, hair-braiding, and nail painting. Laughter, play, and cheer filled the day as kids won goodies and engaged in light-hearted activities.

The celebration concluded with special snack boxes and curated gift hampers for children – a small token of Samsung’s gratitude and love for its extended family.