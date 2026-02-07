Audi India opens second showroom in Hyderabad

Audi, opened its second showroom in Hyderabad on Friday. The state-of-the-art showroom reinforces the brand’s commitment to fast growing, modern and progressive market of Hyderabad.

Designed around Audi’s Global Progressive Showroom Concept, the facility reflects the brand’s ethos- placing people, technology, and sustainability at the heart of the retail experience. The new showroom design language creates different zones which cater to the unique needs of the customers during different stages of the buying journey. While ‘The progressive lab’ showcases the Vorsprung DNA of the Audi brand, ‘The Stage’ brings the new progressive models to focus followed by immersive consultations around ‘The Library Unit’ surrounded by the comfort of “The Open Lounge”. The Hyderabad showroom also has a unique ‘Floating Car display’ which gives 360-degree view of the car model.

Audi India continues to witness exceptional momentum in Telangana, with a steady market share of 8-10 per cent. The brand’s performance and Lifestyle car market share in the region is nearly double its national average.

This growth is driven by a strong customer preference for Audi’s performance and lifestyle car portfolio. Over the last five years, Audi Approved: plus growth has surged by an impressive 211 per cent, reflecting rising demand for progressive luxury and high-performance mobility.