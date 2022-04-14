Automobile sales remain sluggish

New Delhi: Domestic sales of vehicles continue to be in slow lane. In the last quarter of financial year 2021-22, total sales in the passenger vehicle segment dropped by four per cent to 2,79,501 units.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger (PV) sales in comparison to those in 2021 were at 2,90,939 units. Other vehicle segments such as three-wheelers also saw a marginal dip, with sales standing at 2,90,939 units as against 2,90,939 in March 2021.

Two-wheeler sales have taken a massive hit as the figures dropped by 21 per cent. The sales up to March 2022 were at 11,84,210 units versus 14,96,806 units in March 2021. The sales figure, however, remains higher than those recorded in FY 2019-20 where two-wheeler sales had dropped to 8,66,845 units.

Commenting on annual sales data, Kenichi Ayukawa, the SIAM president, said, "Despite some recovery from a low base, sales of all four segments of the auto industry are below even 2018-19 level. While some segments like commercial vehicles and SUVs are seeing improvement in demand, the mass segments like two-wheelers and small cars are facing serious affordability issues. Of course, our immediate challenge in most segments is semiconductor availability." On the exports front, he said, "We are happy to share that all four segments of the industry have increased their exports. Infact, two-wheelers achieved their highest ever exports. It is good to see that Indian products are becoming more acceptable worldwide for their quality, cost and performance."

While in the two-wheeler sub-segment, motorcycle sales declined by 21 per cent to 7,86,479 units as against 9,93,996 units in March 2021, and scooter sales were also down by 21 percent to 3,60,082 units from 4,58,122 vehicles a year ago. Total sales across categories have declined to 1,75,13,596 units in 2021-22 as against 1,86,20,233 units in 2020-21.

Rajesh Menon, the SIAM Director General, said, "Overall Industry witnessed a de-growth of (-) 6% in FY22. All segments are facing supply side challenges and the industry is yet to see complete recovery following the disruptions it has been facing since early 2020. Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Three-wheelers have witnessed a growth compared to a low base of the industry in 2020-21, but the Two-Wheeler segments further declined by (-) 11% from the previous year."