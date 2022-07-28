Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks in Telangana to remain closed for 10 days

Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. There are four occasions in August – Muharram, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



In August 2022, all the banks will remain closed for ten days, i.e the holiday list includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all across the country.



August 2022



• August 7 – Sunday

• August 9 – Tuesday – Muharram

• August 13 – Second Saturday

• August 14 – Sunday

• August 15 – Independence Day

• August 19 – Janmashtami

• August 21 – Sunday

• August 27 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

• August 28 – Sunday

• August 31 – Ganesh Chaturthi

*This holiday list is subject to change



Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.



When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.



There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays as well.