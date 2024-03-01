Live
Bank Holidays in March 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 9 days
In March 2024, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for nine days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In March 2024, all banks will remain closed for nine days, i.e., the holiday list includes Maha Shivaratri, Holi, Good Friday, five Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in March 2024
March 3 – Sunday
March 8 – Maha Shivaratri, Friday
March 9 – Second Saturday
March 10 – Sunday
March 17 – Sunday
March 23 – Fourth Saturday
March 24 – Sunday
March 25 – Holi, Monday
March 29 – Good Friday
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.