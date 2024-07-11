Live
- Rapid population growth hampers ability to provide resources: Ashok Chaudhary
- Crafting experiences: The artistic and culinary journey of Luv Dhingra
- Will not allow govt to kill tourism sector: Goa LoP
- Kerala set to emerge as AI nerve centre of India: CM Vijayan
- Will review Lok Sabha setback in Karnataka, rectify mistakes, says Shivakumar
- 12.5 crore jobs created in last 10 years: Union Minister
- Indian companies keen to explore investment opportunities in Austria: Industry
- Two lakh jobs in next five years in hospitality sector: Goa CM
- Gajapati ADM collapses on stage, dies
- New treatment for deadly brain cancer shows promise in pre-clinical trials: IIT Delhi
Just In
Banking sector witnessing a decade-high performance: RBI
As India aims to become the world's third largest economy soon, the banking sector is undergoing a decade-high performance in financial metrics, according to Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
New Delhi: As India aims to become the world's third largest economy soon, the banking sector is undergoing a decade-high performance in financial metrics, according to Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
According to him, the central bank is busy improving the auditing process to safeguard the integrity and stability of financial institutions.
"Auditors and chief financial officers are key pillars of financial integrity and governance in our banking system. Auditors must apply due rigor in their audit processes to mitigate any potential for divergence, under-provisioning, or non-compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements, said Swaminathan at a conference in Mumbai.
Swaminathan said that the RBI has introduced structured meetings between supervisory teams and auditors, exception reporting, and streamlined auditor appointment processes.
He also cautioned Chief Financial Officers against the evergreening of loans and fraudulent transactions through certain bank accounts with large corpus amounts without valid reasons.
Swaminathan also emphasised the importance of collaboration between stakeholders in the banking financial system.
Meanwhile, India's Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, improved to 64.2 compared to 60.1 in March 2023, with growth witnessed across all sub-indices, the RBI announced.
The improvement in the FI-Index reflects a deepening of financial inclusion across the country.
There has been a renewed national focus on financial inclusion, promoting financial education and literacy and making credit available to productive sectors of the economy including the rural and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector which has led to the improvement in the FI-Index.