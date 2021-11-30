Benelli India opens 48th dealership in Anantapur

Hyderabad: Adishwar Auto Ride India, on Monday launched its 48th dealership in Anantapur to sell Benelli, premium bikes through the showroom named 'Chidhambarayswaraa Automobiles. The showroom showcases the BS6 range of Benelli superbikes.

The range of bikes includes the following with their ex-showroom prices: Imperiale 400 - Retro Classic - Rs 1,89,900 (Silver colour) : Rs 1,97,900 (Red & Black). Leoncino 500 - Street Scrambler - Rs 4,89,900 (Steel Silver ); Rs 4,99,900 (Leoncino red). TRK 502 - Grand Tourer - Rs 4,99,000 (Dark Grey colour); Rs 5,10,000 (Pure White and Benelli Red). TRK 502X - Adventure Tourer - Rs 5,45,900 (Dark Grey colour); Rs 5,55,500 (Pure White and Benelli Red). Ultimate Urban Cruiser, Benelli 502c - Rs 5,15,900 (Matte Cognac Red); Rs 5,20,900 (Glossy Black); Rs 5,25,900 (Matte Black)

Benelli India has also introduced a limited period offer, where customers can avail of a low EMI offer of Rs 4,999 per month, with up to 85% funding on the Imperiale 400, to make it more accessible for customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, "It gives us great pleasure to be associated with the local dealer. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Anantapur dealer partner. The employees at Benelli, Anantapur are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership."

Sainaath Reddy, Dealer Principal, Benelli, Anantapur said, "We are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Anantapur, it is an honour to have been associated with Benelli India, and I would like to take this moment to welcome you to the Lion's Den, which is home to some exotic Italian machines on offer from Benelli. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom."

Apart from Italian motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customisation options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.