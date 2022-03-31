BHEL bags compressor package order from Iraq

Hyderabad: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has achieved yet another milestone in its international business by bagging a prestigious order for a compressor package from Iraq. Won in the face of stiff competition, the order for the package for Baiji Refinery in Iraq, has been placed by Northern Refineries Company (NRC), a national oil refinery company owned by Ministry of Oil, Republic of Iraq.

The order envisages design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of electric motor driven recycle gas centrifugal compressor and will be executed by BHEL's International Operations Division along with its manufacturing units at Hyderabad and Bhopal.

The new compressor will replace the existing compressor, also supplied by BHEL in the year 2000, which was damaged due to the war in Iraq.

BHEL has a strong presence in Iraq, having supplied several gas turbine-based power plants, including four 157 MW gas turbine generator (GTG) units for Baiji Power Station and two 125 MW GTG units for Rumailla Power Station. BHEL has also executed a turnkey order for construction of four 125 MW gas turbine based Sulaymaniyah Power Project in Iraq.

BHEL's portfolio of having supplied over 400 gas/air compressors for various industries/ applications covering a wide range of pressures and flow, and handling numerous types of gases including natural gas, syn gas, wet gas, CO2 to ammonia, nitrogen and hydrogen is a testament to BHEL's robust presence in this segment.

In the international market, BHEL has so far supplied compressors to France, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Oman and Belarus. The company has been continuously expanding its overseas footprints and today has a presence in 88 countries in all the six inhabited continents. BHEL's international references encompass almost the entire range of BHEL's products and services.

The cumulative portfolio of BHEL's overseas power projects stands at 17 GW, out of which over 11 GW has already been commissioned.