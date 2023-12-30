Bhima signs up Sobhita as Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels, a leading jewellery store dealing in gold and diamond jewellery with over 60 retail stores across India and the UAE, announced that it partnered with Sobhita Dhulipala ,anactor and celebrity as its brand ambassador. As part of the collaboration, jeweller has released a new television commercial ‘made to celebrate you’ featuring the actress. Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Bindumadhav, MD, Bhima Jewels, said: “We are verydelighted to announce the association with actress Sobhita, who will now be the face of BhimaJewels as our brand ambassador. Sobhita personifies values that resonate with our brand - her elegance, grace, and versatile style align seamlessly with our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty.”

Sobhita Dhulipala, stated: “Absolutely thrilled to be a part of theBhima Jewels family. The brand’s legacy of trust, purity, and craftsmanship spanning nearly a century truly sets it apart. The commitment and values that Bhima Jewels upholds are truly commendable. “