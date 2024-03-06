Live
- Shahbaz Nadeem bids farewell to int’l cricket
- Ashwin all set for his 100th Test: ‘My biggest pain is I don’t enjoy my success as much as I should have’
- Santosh Trophy: Manipur outclass Assam 7-1, book semis berth
- Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Splitting Up? Here's the Truth
- SAFF U16 Women’s C’ship: India go down 1-3 to B’desh in group match
- Mahesh Babu Opens up on Balancing Stardom and Family Life
- Satwik-Chirag, Tressa-Gayatri move into second round
- India-2 storm into semis in International Arena Polo Championship 2024
- Land Titling Act will spawn unwarranted disputes
- Purandeswari heads to Delhi to discuss on BJP candidates in AP with central leadership
BoB cuts car loan interest rate to 8.75%
Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading public sector banks, announced a reduction in its car loan interest rates starting from 8.75...
Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading public sector banks, announced a reduction in its car loan interest rates starting from 8.75 per cent per annum, which was earlier stood from 9.40 per cent per annum. This is a special limited period offer on car loans floating rate of interest till March 31, 2024. It also offers an attractive fixed rate of interest on car loans, starting at 8.85 per cent per annum.
Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director of the bank, said: “We are continuing to see strong demand for car ownership with sales peaking in January 2024 on the back of a sustained improvement in the Indian economy, rising aspirations and consumer confidence.
