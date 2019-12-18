Bounce enters Hyderabad with dockless scooters

Hyderabad: Bounce, a dockless scooter sharing service provider on Tuesday launched 2,000 scooters in Hyderabad.

The Bengaluru-based startup has partnered with Mass Rapid Transport in the city for first and last mile connectivity near Metro stations, in the city.

The service is available at a price of Rs 1 per km and Rs 1.7 per minute. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C and IT, Telangana, flagged off the service.

Bounce said, with this launch, Hyderabad will be their second largest market in India. The 2,000 scooters rolled out is majorly through a partnership with auto makers such as TVS Motor.

To support the customers, the startup has opened a call centre. Wherein it has a workforce of 2,000, including the support team.

Varun Agni, CTO and co-founder, Bounce said, "We chose Hyderabad as our first city to expand into, as we believe it is one of the most mature and ready cities transitioning into shared mobility."

Agni further said that by June 2020, it will bring 10,000 scooters and e-bikes to Hyderabad. In support to this increase in capacity, an additional 2,000 people will be employed, he added.

To begin with, its service will be largely available for the IT crowd, as it sees higher customer traction at Hitec city, Madhapur and Financial District.

The scooters come with IoT helmets, tilt and tow sensors, GPS tagging, Geo-fencing and sensors that alert the team in case of a crash or battery tampering.

The dockless feature is enabled with a patented keyless technology. This lets a user pick up a Bounce bike from the nearest location and drop it off at any legal parking zone, after using it.

The inter-city mobility service provider currently operates in Bengaluru with 13,000 dockless scooters. It has presence in over 35 cities, in the rental and docked model.