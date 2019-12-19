Trending :
BPC Banking launches online market for farmers

Fintech solution provider BPC Banking Technologies has launched 'Safal Fasal', a digital platform that gives small and marginal farmers greater access...

New Delhi: Fintech solution provider BPC Banking Technologies has launched 'Safal Fasal', a digital platform that gives small and marginal farmers greater access to finance, technology, markets, and risk-management tools.

Launched in Lucknow, the marketplace has seen the on boarding of nearly 30,000 farmers on the platform, the company said in a statement.

