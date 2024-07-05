Live
- BPCL likely to set up refinery in AP
- CM seeks Amit Shah's help for funds to modernise intel depts
- Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, urges allocation of funds to AP in Union Budget
- Survey to be held in Amaravati to set up NACC
- HC reprieve for YSRCP on buildings
- Know Your MLA: Kuna Ravi-A techie turned firebrand
- Cherlapally rail terminal set to be thrown open to public in Aug
- Know Your MLA: Sirisha-First woman MLA in Uddanam region
- Know Your MLA: Atchanna-A true mass leader
- Telangana: Police opens fire in the air, arrest a gang of thieves in Pedda Amberpet
Just In
BPCL likely to set up refinery in AP
Highlights
- Naidu expects announcement in Budget
- Gadkari nod for Vijayawada East bypass road
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed confidence that there would be wonderful spirit of cooperative federalism between Andhra Pradesh and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
Naidu, who spent a busy day meeting various Union ministers in Delhi on Thursday, said that he had held discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and he was convinced that the state will be able to unlock its full potential with the help from the Centre.
In all probability, the announcement of setting up of a BPCL refinery in the state is likely to be made in the Union Budget to be presented later this month.
Goyal reciprocated saying that he was delighted to meet Naidu and said AP would now be re-energised.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS