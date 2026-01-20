BrahMos MD & CEO J.R. Joshi Inaugurates Manappuram Foundation’s ‘Digital Dementia’ Programme

In his inaugural address, Dr Joshi highlighted the alarming growth of digital dependency among youngsters and teenagers and stressed the need to address its serious psychological impacts. He emphasised that mental health protection and psychological safety must be accorded equal importance alongside technological advancement.

Eminent de-addiction expert on technology dependence, Dr Manoj Sharma, who is also a Professor at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, led the programme. Dr Sharma delineated various mental ailments that people are developing due to overdependence on digital technology. He also emphasised the judicious use of digital technology and the need to stay healthy by keeping away from digital devices for fixed durations.

The programme, organised by Manappuram Foundation and supported by Manappuram Finance Ltd, received an encouraging response and appreciation from various sections of society. On the occasion, Mr V. P. Nandakumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Manappuram Finance Ltd, honoured Dr Joshi in recognition of his valuable contributions to the defence technology sector.

“Under Dr Joshi’s leadership, BrahMos Aerospace continues to scale new heights by achieving significant technological breakthroughs, global recognition and large commercial orders,” said Mr Nandakumar.

BrahMos, the world-class supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India, has emerged as a symbol of India’s technological prowess, with its unmatched speed, precision and multi-platform launch capability.

Around 200 leading businesspersons and professionals from various fields participated in the programme. Mr K. M. Asharaf, Senior PRO of Manappuram Finance, welcomed the dignitaries, while Lion’s Club International leader Mr Saju Antony Pathadan proposed the vote of thanks.