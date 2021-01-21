Brigade launches luxury homes project

Hyderabad: Brigade Group, a leading property developer, has launched Brigade Citadel, a 11-acre residential project in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad. This is Brigade Group's second project in Hyderabad.

Brigade Citadel comprises of over 1,300 luxurious two and three-bedroom homes that are competitively priced. The prices of residences start at Rs 75 lakh and 99 lakh respectively. With a thoughtful array of amenities and sprawling outdoors, each home is designed to maximise space through world-class architecture and conforms to the highest standards of quality.

The project is set among aesthetic and lush landscaping with a lavish central courtyard seating area around a 100-year-old banyan tree. Addressing a press conference at the launch, Rajendra Joshi, CEO, Residential, Brigade Enterprises said, "The sale of residential units has shown a steady rise in the last 6 months. We are expecting this trend to continue in 2021." "We at Brigade Group look at Hyderabad as a vital growth driver, given that it recorded the lowest level of unsold inventory in the recent past compared to the other metros in the country," he said.