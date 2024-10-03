BrowserStack tops G2’s 2014 list of best software cos in India

Hyderabad: G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, on Thursday announced the winners of its 2024 Best India Software Companies Awards on the sidelines of its annual G2 Live 3.0 event.

“Our Best Software Award winners from India underscore the country’s role as a growing SaaS hub,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO of G2. “Entrepreneurs and tech leaders in the region are fuelling innovation, and I anticipate further momentum in the years ahead – especially in the age of AI. Congratulations to our best India software companies for 2024, and thank you for paving the way! This recognition is not just from G2, but also from the winners’ customers whose authentic feedback powered these rankings.”

Claiming the top three spots among the Best India Software Companies in 2024 are:

1. BrowserStack

2. Freshworks

3. ManageEngine

“We are deeply grateful to our customers and G2 for this honour. BrowserStack’s test platform empowers developers and QAs to build amazing digital experiences. Our team is committed to providing a seamless solution for all testing needs, helping create quality software that benefits everyone,” said Sunil Jose, VP-Global Sales, BrowserStack.

G2’s Annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. More than 30 different lists are generated using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. This year's rankings highlight the dynamic nature of the Indian software industry, with 40 per cent of the winners being new entrants to the list.

The G2 Best Software Awards also recognised other notable companies in India, including Ceipal, LambdaTest, iDrive, highlighting the depth and breadth of the country's software industry.