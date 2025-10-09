Live
- Veer Pahariya shows heartwarming protective side towards girlfriend Tara Sutaria
- Canara HSBC Life IPO 2025: Big Sale Opens October 10
- CM Stalin inaugurates TN's longest flyover 'Avinashi Road Elevated Corridor'
- PURE EV Drives into Kurnool, Powers Up EV Revolution
- India, UK natural partners; strong ties pillar for global stability, economic progress, says PM Modi
- Rubicon Research IPO Open | Subscription Ends October 13, 2025
- Nominations Open for ZPTC and MPTC Elections in Telangana
- Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Feature Titanium-Aluminium Frame, Launch Expected in 2026
- Grok Imagine 0.9 Launched by Elon Musk | Faster AI Video Generation
- UPI Crosses 500 million Users, Sets Global Benchmark for Digital Payments: BCG–NPCI Report
Canara HSBC Life IPO 2025: Big Sale Opens October 10
Highlights
Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO opens October 10–14, 2025, selling 23.75 crore shares at ₹100–₹106.
One of the prominent private sector banks, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd., is launching its 2,517.50 crore IPO on October 10, 2025.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd filed its red herring prospectus on October 4, 2025.
The subscription window will remain open to the public from October 14, 2025.
Know IPO Details:
The IPO is an Offer for Sale of ₹2,517.5 crore, selling 23.75 crore shares at ₹100–₹106 from October 10–14, 2025.
Shares will list on October 17, 2025.
All proceeds go to the existing owners (Canara Bank, HSBC Insurance, Punjab National Bank), not the company.
Next Story