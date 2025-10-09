  • Menu
Canara HSBC Life IPO 2025: Big Sale Opens October 10

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO opens October 10–14, 2025, selling 23.75 crore shares at ₹100–₹106.

One of the prominent private sector banks, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd., is launching its 2,517.50 crore IPO on October 10, 2025.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd filed its red herring prospectus on October 4, 2025.

The subscription window will remain open to the public from October 14, 2025.

Know IPO Details:

The IPO is an Offer for Sale of ₹2,517.5 crore, selling 23.75 crore shares at ₹100–₹106 from October 10–14, 2025.

Shares will list on October 17, 2025.

All proceeds go to the existing owners (Canara Bank, HSBC Insurance, Punjab National Bank), not the company.



