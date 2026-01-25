Delhi police bust vehicle theft syndicate

New Delhi: Delhi police busted an inter-state vehicle theft syndicate with the arrest of two alleged members and recovery of 11 stolen cars, including 10 SUVs from different parts of the country, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Subhash Jaiswal, 23, a resident of Mumbai, and Kashif, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, they said.

“The syndicate was involved in stealing high-end vehicles, tampering with chassis numbers and misusing identification details of ‘total loss’ vehicles to obtain fraudulent registrations using forged sale letters and fabricated bank no-objection certificates (NOCs),” a senior police officer said.

The case came to light after an SUV was reported stolen from the Jamia Nagar area on the intervening night of December 27 and 28 last year. Police received inputs about a receiver of stolen vehicles operating across Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra.

Acting on the information, police first arrested Jaiswal from Mumbai and recovered a stolen SUV from his possession. Further raids led to the arrest of Kashif, alleged to be a key vehicle lifter, and recovery of another stolen vehicle at his instance, police said.

During the investigation, police recovered 11 vehicles, including 10 SUVs. Many of the vehicles had allegedly been sold to unsuspecting buyers in Maharashtra after their chassis numbers were tampered with and forged documents prepared to conceal their stolen nature, they said.

According to the police, the accused sourced stolen vehicles from Delhi and transported them to Maharashtra, where identification numbers were altered using details of accident or loan-default vehicles. These were then re-registered fraudulently and sold at attractive prices, causing financial losses to vehicle owners, buyers and financial institutions, the officer added.

Multiple cases of vehicle theft across Delhi have been worked out with the arrests, police added. Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the syndicate and recover more vehicles.