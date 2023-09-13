Cashless Claim in Health Insurance: A Concise Guide

India has a mixed healthcare delivery system that includes both public and private providers. However, the public health system has for long remained underfunded and understaffed and often fails to provide adequate and quality services to the population. As a result, many people rely on the private sector for their health needs, which can be expensive and unregulated. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) in total health expenditure stood at 47.1% in 2019-20, which means that people had to pay for most of their healthcare costs from their own pockets, leading to financial hardship and impoverishment, especially for the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

Even the people who had health insurance policies also had to face the burden of arranging funds for their treatment in case of a medical emergency. They had to pay the hospital bills upfront and then file for reimbursement from their insurance company, which could take a long time and involve a lot of paperwork. This could cause stress and anxiety for the patients and their families and affect their recovery process. But what if you were told that the prospect of medical treatment without the immediate strain on your finances is no longer a distant dream?

Before jumping onto the numerous benefits that cashless insurance claims offer, it is important to understand what exactly they are. A cashless claim in health insurance is a facility provided by insurance companies that allows policyholders to receive medical treatment at network hospitals or healthcare providers without having to make upfront payments. When you opt for a cashless claim, the insurance company directly settles the medical bills with the hospital or healthcare provider up to the coverage limits and as per the terms and conditions of the policy.

How Does Cashless Claim Work?The provision of cashless claims in insurance has been designed while keeping the convenience of the policyholders in mind, which is why the procedure of making a cashless claim is fairly simple. Cashless claims work in the following fashion:

1. Policy purchaseThe policyholder purchases a health insurance policy from an insurance company, which specifies the coverage details, policy terms, and conditions.

2. Network hospitals

Insurance companies have a network of hospitals or healthcare providers with whom they have a tie-up. These network hospitals are authorized to offer cashless claims to policyholders.

3. Policyholder's responsibility

It is essential for the policyholder to be aware of the network hospitals associated with their insurance company. This information is usually provided by the insurer through their website, customer service, or policy documents.

4. Pre-authorization process

Before availing of cashless treatment at a network hospital, the policyholder needs to go through a pre-authorization process. Here's how it generally works:

a. Hospitalization: In case of planned hospitalization, the policyholder needs to inform the insurance company in advance. This can be done through a pre-authorization form available on the insurer's website or by contacting their customer service.

b. Intimation: The policyholder informs the insurance company about the details of the hospitalization, including the date, hospital, doctor, and nature of the procedure.

c. Documentation: The policyholder is required to submit relevant documents such as the pre-authorization form, policy details, identification proof, medical reports, doctor's prescriptions, and any other supporting documents as requested by the insurance company.

5. Verification and approval

The insurance company evaluates the pre-authorization request and verifies the policy coverage. They assess the medical necessity of the treatment, ensuring it falls within the policy terms and conditions. This process may involve contacting the hospital or healthcare provider for further information or clarifications.

6. Cashless claim approval

If the pre-authorization request is approved, the insurance company provides a cashless claim approval letter or an authorization code to the policyholder.

7. Hospitalization and treatment

With the cashless claim approval, the policyholder can proceed with the planned medical treatment at the network hospital. The hospital coordinates with the insurance company to ensure the cashless settlement.

8. Direct Settlement

After the treatment, the hospital sends the medical bills and necessary documents to the insurance company for reimbursement. The insurance company reviews the bills and settles the payment directly with the hospital, up to the approved coverage limits mentioned in the policy.

9. Policyholder's responsibility

It is important to note that while the insurance company covers the approved expenses, any non-covered or extra expenses not included in the policy terms, such as deductibles, co-pays, or non-medical expenses, are the responsibility of the policyholder. These expenses need to be settled directly with the hospital.

10. Reconciliation and disputes

Sometimes, there might be discrepancies or disputes between the hospital and the insurance company regarding the settlement amount or coverage. These issues are typically resolved through a reconciliation process between the involved parties.

It is worth mentioning that the cashless claim facility is subject to the terms and conditions of the health insurance policy. It is important for policyholders to thoroughly understand their policy coverage, network hospitals, and the process involved to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience when availing cashless health insurance claims. Advantages Of Cashless Claim In Health Insurance