Khammam: BJP leader asserts Vinod will secure big majority

Khammam : The BJP national co-ordinator for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, on Saturday asserted that the party candidate for LS elections, Tandra Vinod Rao, would win with a huge majority. He noted huge response to Rao’s campaign in all the seven constituencies in the Khammam parliament segment. He said the people were not believing in Congress and BRS parties.

He said the Congress, BRS parties encouraged family politics and worked for self development. But the BJP worked for the people and strengthened the country. Modi’s 10 years rule is the best example of how the country developed well, he said. He asked the party leaders to make people aware of Modi’s achievements.

On the comments by the left party leaders against the BJP, he said they had no right to make such comments and were doing so for their personal existence. BJP president Nadda would participate in a public meeting for supporting party candidates of Khammam and Mahabubabad at Kothagduem on Monday, Ponguleti informed and urged people to make the event a great success. Later, he participated in a rally in Khammam.



Party candidate Tandra Vinod Rao, district president Galla Satyanarayana, former VHP president Dr G Venkateswarlu and others participated in the programme.

