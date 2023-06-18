Live
Castrol, MIBL sign pact
Castrol India Limited, a leading lubricant player, has signed an agreement with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited (MIBL), an insurance brokerage firm. Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops will now have an option to empanel themselves as POSPs (Point of Sale Persons) for distribution of eligible insurance policies from India’s leading motor insurance providers through MIBL.
The CAS workshops can offer automotive insurance products via a digital platform in addition to repair and maintenance services for their customers’ vehicles.
