CDK Global and CII IWN Telangana Host Inspiring International Women’s Day Panel Discussion

CDK Global, in collaboration with CII Indian Women Network (IWN) Telangana, successfully hosted a special panel discussion on International Women’s Day 2025. Themed “Accelerating Action: Eliminating Unseen Barriers for Women to Rise,” the event brought together industry leaders to explore the challenges and opportunities for women in leadership and workforce participation.

The distinguished panel featured Hema M Srinivas, Vice Chairwoman of CII IWN Telangana and Talent Enhancement Consultant; Lakshmi Nair, Executive Partner at IBM; Ashish Saxena, Head HR at CDK Global; Shaonli Mukherjee, Senior Director at CDK Global; and Sandeep Kumar Jain, Managing Director at CDK Global. The discussion centered on actionable steps to dismantle invisible obstacles preventing women from reaching leadership roles.

Speaking about the persistent gender gap in leadership, Hema M Srinivas emphasized, “Globally, women do not hold an equitable proportion of senior leadership roles, and in India, the proportions are even lower. The reasons for this range from women being risk-averse to challenges in openly expressing their needs, negotiating for themselves, and breaking systemic biases. The focus should now be on taking deliberate actions to address these issues and fostering an environment where women can thrive.”

Addressing career progression and self-advocacy, Lakshmi Nair highlighted the importance of personal growth. “Women often hesitate to step out of their comfort zones, but the key to success lies in taking risks, negotiating for oneself, and advocating for personal achievements. If you don’t ask, you don’t get. Building a strong network of mentors and sponsors is essential for career growth,” she stated.

Bringing attention to workplace biases, Ashish Saxena noted the structural and cultural hurdles women face. “Many biases are deeply ingrained in organizational culture, often manifesting unconsciously. To challenge them, organizations must create structured policies that promote inclusivity, foster an unbiased work environment, and ensure equal opportunities for all employees. Leadership commitment is crucial in driving this change,” he remarked.

Discussing the role of systemic change, Shaonli Mukherjee underscored the need for supportive policies and skill development. “Eliminating barriers requires not just individual action but also policy-level changes. Organizations and governments need to collaborate to implement policies that support women in leadership roles, career transitions, and work-life balance. Additionally, developing finesse in public speaking and personal branding plays a key role in career advancement,” she added.

Concluding the discussion, Sandeep Kumar Jain, Managing Director at CDK Global, highlighted the crucial role of mentorship in advancing women in leadership. “Mentorship plays a pivotal role in breaking barriers for women in leadership. It provides guidance, builds confidence, and paves the way for more women to step into decision-making roles. As organizations, we need to take conscious steps to foster mentorship cultures and create platforms where women can seek guidance and support,” he said.

The panel discussion underscored the importance of mentorship, workplace policies, and proactive leadership in addressing gender disparities. It concluded with a call to action for organizations to implement tangible measures that promote gender inclusivity and empower women to rise.

CDK Global and CII IWN Telangana reaffirm their commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment where women can thrive and lead without limitations.