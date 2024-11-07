Centre invites proposals to set up Centres of Excellence on Green Hydrogen

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced to invite proposals for setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in research and development for Green Hydrogen.

The call for proposals (CfP) has been issued by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the CoEs will be set up under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The government has allotted Rs 100 crore for setting up such Centres.

“The objective is to establish world-class Centres of Excellence for Green Hydrogen in India to foster innovation, promote sustainability, thereby enhancing energy independence in the long term,” said the ministry in a statement.

These CoEs will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy by advancing Green Hydrogen production, storage, and utilisation technologies.

The CoEs will act as focal points for cutting-edge research, skill development, and knowledge dissemination.

These centres will also facilitate collaboration among stakeholders, including industry, academia, and Government in order to drive innovations in Green Hydrogen technologies, leading to improved process efficiencies and new product development.

“These centres will aggregate and leverage expertise and resources to advance the entire Green Hydrogen ecosystem in the country,” according to the ministry.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched in 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore up to FY2029-30. It will contribute to India’s goal to become self-reliant through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global Clean Energy transition.

The ministry had earlier issued guidelines for the implementation of R&D Scheme under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

India’s foray into green hydrogen, green ammonia and greater storage sectors will holistically help in combating climate change and reduce the country's import bill on crude oil, lowering trade deficits and the need for forex.