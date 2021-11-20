CII-IGBC targets all buildings to go green by 2050

Hyderabad: Following India's commitment at UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) to reach net zero carbon emission by 2070, Confederation of Indian Industry's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has also set a target to net zero carbon buildings by 2050 during 19th edition of Green Building Congress 2021.

The three-day virtual event marked the launch of IGBC green building rating systems on net zero waste and framework on net zero carbon buildings to address the environmental concerns. It was inaugurated by Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, on Thursday. The theme for Green Building Congress 2021 is 'Net Zero Buildings and Built Environment'.

Alex Ellis said, "The COP26 Conference at Glasgow was momentous, as it sets the world to the path of net zero. Over 90 per cent of world's economies are now covered by net zero pledges. The discussion is no longer on 'if' countries should be net zero, the question is by 'when' and 'how' will be they be net zero."

As part of the Climate Change Roadmap, the UK government will invest in green projects and renewable energy in India, encourage British businesses to collaborate with Indian Counterparts to work on sustainability projects and carry out publicly funded research and development programmes. It will continue to work together with Indian government in providing sustainable and viable solutions to climate change".

Jamshyd Godrej, Past President CII said: "Green buildings are a huge opportunity to slow down a rapidly warming earth. Action by businesses to promote and use green buildings will be a competitive advantage for decades. The Green Building Congress has always been a platform to facilitate advancing green building movement in the country" V Suresh, Chairman of IGBC, said: "The Green Building Movement in India is growing from strength to strength. The Green Building Congress 2021 features a 3-day virtual conference and a 30-day online expo that showcases the latest green building technologies, green products and services. UK is the partner country for the event, adding further impetus to the conference." More than 80 eminent speakers are converging at the event, covering a wide array of subjects in green built environment.