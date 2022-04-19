CII’s Raksha Kavach to create awareness on cyber threats

Visakhapatnam: As a data-driven global economy is fast emerging, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday launched Cyber Raksha Kavach--an innovative programme by tying up with the domain experts of Microsoft to gear up everyone to tackle new types of threats posed by cyber criminals and hackers.

Col Suhail Zaidi (retired), Head, CII Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation, told Bizz Buzz on the sidelines of a seminar on building sustainability, efficiency and resilience in the pharma industry through digitisation, that they started registration of interested people through barcodes to sensitise them on how data breach could turn disastrous.

Stating that the level of awareness on cyber security is not much in India, he said several MSMEs are not aware of threat perceptions and vulnerability. "Hence, we will be conducting classes in virtual mode from April 26 to make them aware about the risks. The awareness programme is open to all," he said, adding there is no limit on enrolment. He said security awareness is at a very early stage in India and the proposed Data Protection Bill envisages imposing heavy penalty viz up to 2 per cent of global turnover of a company for those committing data theft.

Zaidi referring to disclosure of data of account holders by some microblogging sites, said data breach is an unpardonable offence and people/institutes should be very careful while divulging their particulars to outsiders.

Elaborating on the activities of CII-Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation since its establishment as a Centre of Excellence in 2018, he said they are driving home the point that digital transformation is not an option, but a necessity.

He said the CoE is a platform to handhold the organisations in their journey of business transformation on the backbone of technology for inclusive gain. With the purpose of making industry globally-competitive, the CoE aims to help organisations by assessing the current state in terms of digital adoptions and pave the way for adopting best suited technology.

Adopting digital technologies leads to increased profits, more productivity, agility, data collection, data-driven decision-making, optimum resource management, data-centric customer insights, better customer experience and inculcate digital culture.