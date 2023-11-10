Live
Coal India clocks Rs 6,800 crore net profit in July-September quarter
New Delhi: Government-owned Coal India Ltd posted a 12.5 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 6,799.77 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year on the back of higher sales.
The company had made a net profit of Rs 6,043.55 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its consolidated sales increased to Rs 29,978.01 crore in second quarter from Rs 27,538.59 crore in the same period of the previous year.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 12 per cent to Rs 10,121 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal over Rs 9,040 crore in the year-ago period.
The EBITDA margin stood at 29.1 pe rcent in the reporting quarter compared to 28.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.