Coca-Cola India’s Recycled India Flag Enters Limca Book of Records 2025

Coca-Cola India’s recycled PET (rPET) India Flag, unveiled during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, has earned a place in the prestigious Limca Book of Records 2025, under the category ‘Largest Flag – Recycled Material’. It highlights the brand’s ongoing efforts to drive sustainable change through the innovative use of recycled materials. Introduced as part of the Maidaan Saaf campaign, the flag was made from post-consumer PET bottles and was proudly displayed during the Opening Ceremony at every World Cup match played by India.

Held from 5th October to 19th November 2023 across 10 stadiums, the tournament witnessed over 1,000 volunteers—wearing safety jackets crafted from rPET bottles—actively engaging and educating spectators on proper waste segregation, ensuring stadiums were left clean and ensuring awareness was actioned on-ground.

Speaking on the recognition, Devyani Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said, “This moment is not just about setting a record; it's about reimagining possibilities. At Coca-Cola India, we believe in the power of innovation and collaboration to drive meaningful change. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners ‘Go Rewise’ who played a crucial role in creating the Recycled PET Flags, and to ICC for their invaluable efforts. These flags are a testament to how recycling can transform waste into valuable resources, and their recognition by the Limca Book of Records is a proud moment that reaffirms our progress."

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, International Cricket Council added, “Our partnership with Coca-Cola India captivated audiences and meaningfully celebrated the spirit of cricket during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The recognition by the Limca Book of Records for the recycled PET India flag is a proud moment, showcasing how sustainability and sport can come together to create lasting impact.”

Yash Sharma, Founder, Go Rewise, said, “At Go Rewise, we are proud to have transformed post-consumer PET bottles into high-quality recycled yarn used in the making of the iconic India flag. The recognition by the Limca Book of Records affirms how innovation in recycling can not only reduce waste but also give rise to powerful symbols of unity and environmental responsibility.”

Launched in 2023, Maidaan Saaf is an awareness campaign that leverages our business strengths of innovative packaging solutions that benefit our operations, value chain, and local communities. It highlights various initiatives, focusing on enhancing recyclability, integrating recycled materials, and reducing waste.

The rPET India flag was crafted using approximately 11,000 post-consumer PET bottles, which were recycled by Go Rewise, Ganesha Ecoverse Limited into Global Recycled Standard (GRS)-certified yarn. The packaging materials were also repurposed – underscoring the campaign’s end to end sustainable design.

Through Maidaan Saaf and broader sustainability roadmap and interventions, Coca-Cola India continues to reinforce its commitment to its packaging goals of “Design” and “Partner to Collect”—delivering measurable environmental impact while laying the groundwork for long-term, community-driven behavioural change.

Established in 1990, the Limca Book of Records (LBR) is India’s first and longest-running book of records. The book celebrates extraordinary achievements by people across various fields from sports and arts to science and innovation.