  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Commercial LPG prices hiked

Commercial LPG prices hiked
x
Highlights

The Oil Marketing Companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 21 across the country with effect from Friday.

New Delhi: The Oil Marketing Companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 21 across the country with effect from Friday.

The price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has now gone up to Rs 1,796.50 in Delhi, while in Kolkata the cost is Rs 1,908.

In Mumbai and Chennai, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder is Rs 1,749 and Rs 1,968, respectively.

While the prices of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased, the cost of domestic LPG, used for cooking in households, remains the same.

On the other hand, the oil marketing companies have reduced the price of jet fuel by 4.6 per cent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X