Commercial LPG prices hiked

Highlights
New Delhi: The Oil Marketing Companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 21 across the country with effect from Friday.
The price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has now gone up to Rs 1,796.50 in Delhi, while in Kolkata the cost is Rs 1,908.
In Mumbai and Chennai, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder is Rs 1,749 and Rs 1,968, respectively.
While the prices of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased, the cost of domestic LPG, used for cooking in households, remains the same.
On the other hand, the oil marketing companies have reduced the price of jet fuel by 4.6 per cent.
