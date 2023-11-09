Live
- UP Cabinet chaired by Adityanath meets in Ayodhya, approves several proposals
- Air India in pact with WorldTicket to provide customers air-rail connections at 5,600 stations in Germany
- KCR files nomination for Kamareddy constituency
- Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: Naveen
- Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas
- No more in election politics -Sadananda Gowda
- Two iconic superstars, ‘Pedarayudu' Padmashri Dr.Mohan Babu Garu and ‘Nattamai’ Shri Sarath Kumar Garu come together for 'Kannappa' in picturesque New Zealand
- Minority Declaration released by Congress
- Special Campaign 3.0: Railways generates Rs 224.95 cr revenue, frees up 11.8 lakh sq ft of space
Commodities prices
Bengaluru: Following are Thursday's commodities prices.
(All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5,400-6,600: Medium 5,000-5,600: Jowar 3,000-4,000: Jaggery cube 4,500-5,200: Jaggery ball 5,200-6,000: Coriander Seed 9,000-15,000: Chili's fine 27,000-56,000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1,300-1,700: Onion Big 4,400-5,000: Medium 3,500-4,500: Small 2,000-3,500: Tamarind 8,000-15,000: Garlic 16,000-17,000: Horsegram 8,000-8,800: Wheat 3,600-4,700 Turmeric 19,000-22,000: Turdhal 14,000-18,400: Green Gram Dhal 10,600-12,000: Black gram dal 12,200-16,400: Bengal Gram Dhal 7,500-8,800: Mustard 7,500-9,000: Gingelly 21,000-24,000: Sugar 4,000-4,100: Groundnut Seed 13,500-14,000: Copra 9,500-11,500. Groundnut oil (10 kg): 1,850-2,050 Coconut oil (10kg):1,400-1,950 Gingelly oil: 2,900-5,000 Ghee (5kg): 3,000-3,100.