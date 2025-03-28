Live
Core sector industries clock 2.9 pc growth in Feb: Centre
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.9 per cent in February, as the production of cement, fertilisers, steel, electricity, coal and refinery products recorded positive growth, according to data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.
The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for November 2024 was observed at 5.8 per cent.
The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to February, 2024-25 is 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, according to the ministry.
Coal production increased by 1.7 per cent last month over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.6 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Steel production increased by 5.6 per cent in February and its cumulative index increased by 6.5 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Petroleum refinery production increased by 0.8 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Fertiliser production increased by 10.2 per cent last month and its cumulative index increased by 2.4 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Cement production was up by 10.5 per cent and its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to February.
According to the ministry, electricity generation increased by 2.8 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 4.9 per cent during April to February 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).