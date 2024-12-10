Coromandel International Honours Farmer Hard Work through ‘Gromor Rythu Sambaralu’

Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri-solutions providers, reinforced its enduring partnership with the farming community by celebrating the winners of the Gromor Rythu Sambharalu Mega Lucky Draw in Hyderabad. Farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were awarded tractors and Royal Enfield motorcycles as a gesture of appreciation for their vital role in shaping India’s agricultural progress.

The event, marked by the vibrant presence of farmers, channel partners, and senior company officials, reflected Coromandel’s steadfast commitment to supporting farmers’ aspirations and fostering agricultural growth. The Gromor Rythu Sambharalu initiative, which included the lucky draw for those farmers who purchased Coromandel’s Gromor fertilisers, underscores Coromandel’s dedication to nurturing meaningful relationships with farmers by offering innovative solutions and recognizing their contributions.

During the ceremony, Mr. S Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Coromandel International Limited, personally handed over tractors to Mr. Sridhar from Andhra Pradesh and Mr. Moghal Basha from Telangana, symbolizing the company’s appreciation of their commitment. Additionally, Royal Enfield motorcycles were presented to eight winning farmers by senior company officials, including Mr. Amir Alvi, Chief Operating Officer - Fertiliser, Coromandel International Limited, Mr. Madhab Adhikari, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing – Fertilisers & SSP, Coromandel International Limited, and Mr. G V Subba Reddy, VP and DNH – South 1, Coromandel International Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, S Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Coromandel International Limited, said, “We are honoured to celebrate the unwavering dedication of farmers, who are the backbone of our agricultural ecosystem. This initiative is a testament to the strong relationship we share with our farming community and reflects Coromandel’s commitment to empowering them through innovative solutions and continued support. We congratulate the winners and thank all farmers for their trust and collaboration. The company looks forward to more opportunities to celebrate and support the agricultural community.”

The event was not only a platform to honour the winners but also a celebration of the vital relationship between Coromandel and the farming community. Farmers expressed their gratitude for Coromandel’s continued support, sharing how the company’s initiatives have positively influenced their agricultural practices and livelihoods. In addition to the awards ceremony, Coromandel showcased its latest offerings, including Nano DAP, Nano Urea, and Gromor Drive Drone Services, emphasizing its mission to promote sustainable farming practices and enhance farmers’ productivity and prosperity.