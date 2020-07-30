Counterfeit incidents increased in 2019

New Delhi: Incidents of counterfeiting in India have steadily risen over the last few years and increased 24 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, according to a report by Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA).

Titled 'The State of Counterfeiting In India - 2020', the report said that Uttar Pradesh led with the highest number of counterfeiting cases, followed by Bihar and Rajasthan. The three states represent nearly 45 per cent of the total counterfeit incidents reported in India in the last two years.