Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 21 May 2021

The INR against the USD has slumps today to Rs. 73.02400. The Indian rupee has been volatile for the last month due to the spike in the Coronavirus cases. While the dollar value is going up, hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain the virus and the vaccination program being carried out in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies wherein it has been at 89.32800 against the Euro. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been choppy. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 21 May 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.





S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 73.024 2 1 EUR 89.328 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.546 4 1 AED (UAE) 19.8729 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.4682

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee





USD INR 1 USD 73.02 INR 5 USD 365.12 INR 10 USD 730.24 INR 50 USD 3651.50 INR 100 USD 7302.40 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar





INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.14 USD 50 INR 0.68 USD 100 INR 1.36 USD



