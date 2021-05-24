 Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 24 May 2021

Currency update today
x

Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 24 May 2021

Highlights

The INR against the USD today is at Rs. 72.91500

ADVERTISEMENT

The INR against the USD today is at Rs. 72.91500. The Indian rupee has been volatile for the last month. On the other hand, the dollar value is going up, hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain the virus and the vaccination program being carried out in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies wherein it has been at 88.81200 against the Euro. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been choppy. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 24 May 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.NoWorld CurrencyIndian Rupee
11 USD72.915
21 EUR89.812
31 GBP ( British pound)103.12
41 AED (UAE)19.8498
51 SAR (Saudi Riyal)19.4318


Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR
1 USD 72.92 INR
5 USD 364.58 INR
10 USD 729.15 INR
50 USD 3645.75 INR
100 USD 7291.50 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.14 USD
50 INR 0.69 USD
100 INR 1.37 USD


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X