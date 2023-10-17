Daily Forex Rates (17-10-2023)

FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-17-2023.

BUYING RATES

CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.09 Rs. 86.59 Euro Rs. 88.59 Rs. 91.23 UAE Dirham Rs. 22.89 Rs. 23.57 Thai Baht Rs. 2.33 Rs. 2.47 British Pound Rs. 102.24 Rs. 105.28 Australian Dollar Rs. 53.35 Rs. 54.94 Canadian Dollar Rs. 61.64 Rs. 63.47 Kuwaiti Dinar N/A N/A Swiss Franc Rs. 93.19 Rs. 95.95 Danish Krone N/A Rs. 12.46 South African Rand Rs. 4.65 Rs. 4.87 Hong Kong Dollar Rs. 10.86 Rs. 11.39 Bahraini Dinar N/A N/A Japanese Yen Rs. 0.64 Rs. 0.64 Norwegian Krone N/A Rs. 8.34 New Zealand Dollar Rs. 49.47 Rs. 51.43 Saudi Riyal Rs. 24.39 Rs. 22.84 Swedish Krona Rs. 7.75 Rs. 8.06 Singapore Dollar Rs. 61.35 Rs. 63.18 Malaysian Ringitt N/A Rs. 18.82 Sri Lankan Rupee N/A N/A Omani Rial N/A N/A Chinese Yuan N/A Rs. 13.89 Qatari Riyal N/A N/A



