Daily Forex Rates (17-10-2023)

FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-17-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.09
|Rs. 86.59
|Euro
|Rs. 88.59
|Rs. 91.23
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.33
|Rs. 2.47
|British Pound
|Rs. 102.24
|Rs. 105.28
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.35
|Rs. 54.94
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.64
|Rs. 63.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.19
|Rs. 95.95
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.46
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.65
|Rs. 4.87
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.86
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.34
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.47
|Rs. 51.43
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.39
|Rs. 22.84
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.75
|Rs. 8.06
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.35
|Rs. 63.18
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.82
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.89
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
