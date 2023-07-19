Live
- Purandeswari has no knowledge on state's financial condition: Gudivada Amarnath
- Khammam Collector reviews flood situation in Charla mandal
- Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says “All About Celebrating Individuality”
- Daily Forex Rates (19-07-2023)
- Tirupati: Mega mass cancer screening programme to be launched soon
- Andhra tribal youth assaulted, urinated on face
- Two constables in Palvancha risk lives to save man who fell in well
- Transitional Care Centres : A ray of hope for patients requiring medical care post-treatment
- Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram works, says govt. committed to complete project
- Hyd police cracks theft case worth Rs 5 crores, 9 Nepalis held
Daily Forex Rates (19-07-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-19-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 82.93
|
Rs. 85.39
|
Euro
|
Rs. 93.16
|
Rs. 95.92
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.57
|
Rs. 23.24
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.46
|
Rs. 2.61
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 107.44
|
Rs. 110.63
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.31
|
Rs. 57.98
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.96
|
Rs. 64.83
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 96.63
|
Rs. 99.51
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.12
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.84
|
Rs. 5.07
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.72
|
Rs. 11.25
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.68
|
Rs. 0.68
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.97
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.91
|
Rs. 53.97
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.05
|
Rs. 22.52
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.18
|
Rs. 8.50
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.59
|
Rs. 64.44
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.34
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani rRial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.89
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
