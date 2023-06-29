Live
- Emotional Viral Video: Bengaluru Auto Driver Breaks Down Over Earning Only Rs 40 in 5 Hours, Goes Viral
- Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
- TN government outlets sell tomatoes at Rs 60/kg
- Millions of Americans under unhealthy air quality alert due to wildfire smoke
- Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi after heavy rainfall
- KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday
- Rahul's visit to Manipur in spirit of BJY, why stop him, says Congress
- Wrestlers call on Bhim Army chief in hospital
- KCR pays tribute the noted singer Saichand, assures support to kin
- Christians in Kerala upset over no public holiday on St Thomas Day
Daily Forex Rates (29-06-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-29-2023.
|BUY RATE
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.88
|Rs. 85.34
|Euro
|Rs. 90.46
|Rs. 93.14
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.56
|Rs. 23.23
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.35
|Rs. 2.48
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.73
|Rs. 107.84
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.84
|Rs. 56.47
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.47
|Rs. 64.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.29
|Rs. 95.03
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.75
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.83
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.68
|Rs. 11.20
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.36
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.40
|Rs. 52.40
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.05
|Rs. 22.52
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.74
|Rs. 8.04
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.23
|Rs. 63.04
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.79
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.82
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
