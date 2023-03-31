Dairy farming throws huge opportunities

Entrepreneurs can taste success in the dairy industry by staying diligent, understanding the taste of consumers and cracking the supply chain & distribution network. Though initial days as a dairy entrepreneur will be tough, the segment provides enough opportunities for new age entrepreneurs to take a plunge given the high demand for milk and value-added products.



These are the words of wisdom from Kishore Indukuri, an IIT graduate, with a Masters and a Doctorate from University of Massachusetts, who had left his high-paying job at Intel in the US to set up Sid's Farm.

Started with 20 cows on a leased farm near the Hyderabad international airport in Shamshabad, Sid's Farm is today a dairy brand to reckon with in Telangana and adjoining states. The dairy company delivers variety of milk and related dairy products to its consumers online apart from providing them through online grocery platforms.

"Today, we see so many instances of adulterated milk due to use of antibiotics. We at Sid's Farm has a commitment to provide pure milk to consumers. To be successful in dairy industry, entrepreneurs have to ensure purity of product, do proper processing and packaging, go up the value chain by producing value-added products, collaborate with farmers for scaling up, undertake community marketing, and ensure proper logistics at place for last mile delivery," said Kishore in a webinar organised by the World Trade Center (WTC) Shamshabad-Visakhapatnam, in association with The Hans India and Bizz Buzz, on Thursday. Sid's Farm Founder & CEO asserted that Indian farmers produce the best milk in the world because they treat cows as members of families.