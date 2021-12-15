December 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Benchmark indices on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, extended their losing run to the fourth consecutive session ahead of the US Fed policy meeting outcome. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 329.06 points or 0.57 per cent at settle at 57,788.03. The Nifty 50 index fell 103.50 points or 0.60 per cent to 17,221.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Sun Pharma
|777
|2.77
|752.5
|778.85
|745.3
|Kotak Bank
|1867
|1.45
|1845.6
|1881.75
|1836.75
|Maruti
|7561
|0.91
|7476
|7640
|7453.05
|Tata Consumer
|745.9
|0.87
|742
|750.5
|735.2
|Hero MotoCorp
|2505
|0.85
|2484.1
|2524
|2476.15
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|844
|0.85
|844
|853.7
|838.2
|L&T
|1880.45
|0.79
|1866
|1898.75
|1863.65
|Bajaj Auto
|3303
|0.34
|3289.65
|3329.85
|3275
|HDFC Life
|671.3
|0.27
|670
|675.3
|665.1
|NTPC
|126.55
|0.16
|126.15
|128.45
|125.9
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Finance
|6859
|-2.93
|7072.5
|7072.5
|6831
|Bajaj Finserv
|16690
|-2.53
|17169
|17214.95
|16620
|Adani Ports
|745.3
|-2.41
|763.7
|766.65
|742.95
|ITC
|223.95
|-2.03
|230
|232.2
|223.4
|Power Grid
|208.15
|-1.93
|213.1
|215.65
|207.8
|IOC
|115.65
|-1.91
|117.7
|118.4
|115.5
|ONGC
|144.15
|-1.87
|146.3
|147.7
|143.6
|JSW Steel
|658.1
|-1.82
|670.3
|677.65
|656.6
|BPCL
|385.2
|-1.65
|391
|392.4
|383.1
|Wipro
|636.55
|-1.6
|646.7
|646.7
|635.35
