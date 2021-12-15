December 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 

Benchmark indices on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, extended their losing run to the fourth consecutive session ahead of the US Fed policy meeting outcome. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 329.06 points or 0.57 per cent at settle at 57,788.03. The Nifty 50 index fell 103.50 points or 0.60 per cent to 17,221.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Sun Pharma 777 2.77 752.5 778.85 745.3 Kotak Bank 1867 1.45 1845.6 1881.75 1836.75 Maruti 7561 0.91 7476 7640 7453.05 Tata Consumer 745.9 0.87 742 750.5 735.2 Hero MotoCorp 2505 0.85 2484.1 2524 2476.15 Mahindra & Mahindra 844 0.85 844 853.7 838.2 L&T 1880.45 0.79 1866 1898.75 1863.65 Bajaj Auto 3303 0.34 3289.65 3329.85 3275 HDFC Life 671.3 0.27 670 675.3 665.1 NTPC 126.55 0.16 126.15 128.45 125.9

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finance 6859 -2.93 7072.5 7072.5 6831 Bajaj Finserv 16690 -2.53 17169 17214.95 16620 Adani Ports 745.3 -2.41 763.7 766.65 742.95 ITC 223.95 -2.03 230 232.2 223.4 Power Grid 208.15 -1.93 213.1 215.65 207.8 IOC 115.65 -1.91 117.7 118.4 115.5 ONGC 144.15 -1.87 146.3 147.7 143.6 JSW Steel 658.1 -1.82 670.3 677.65 656.6 BPCL 385.2 -1.65 391 392.4 383.1 Wipro 636.55 -1.6 646.7 646.7 635.35





