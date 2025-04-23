Live
Despite global odds, India remains on strong note
Mumbai: India is poised to benefit from supply chain realignments, diversified FDI sources, and engagement with global investors seeking resilience and scale, given its already established trade linkages, said the RBI’s April bulletin.
Moreover, India’s consistent strength in services exports and remittance inflows continues to provide a vital buffer for the current account, said an article on ‘State of the Economy’ in the bulletin.
“Calibrated policy support can help India turn global volatility into an opportunity and strengthen its position in the emerging world economic landscape,” it said. It also noted that escalation of trade and tariff tensions and the resultant financial market volatility have raised concerns regarding the weakening of global growth in the near term.