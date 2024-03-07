  • Menu
DGCA nod for India’s new airline Fly91
New Delhi: India’s latest carrier Fly91 has received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from aviation watchdog DGCA, it was announced on Wednesday.

“Yes, the AOC has been given to Fly 91 on Wednesday,” DGCA Director General Vikram Dev Dutt said.

On March 2, aviation veteran Manoj Chacko-backed Fly 91 took to the skies for the first time, operating from Manohar International Airport, Mopa, Goa to Bengaluru.

As per officials, the airline, which initially started with an investment of Rs200 crore, had taken delivery of its first ATR 72 aircraft and chose

‘IC’ as its code, which has a history in India - being of the erstwhile Indian Airlines.

The airline received its no-objection certificate (NOC) in April last year. It is expected to get four more ATR-72 by September and also plans to add six turboprops annually over the next five years.

