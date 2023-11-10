Live
Direct tax collections record 17.6% rise to Rs 12.37 lakh cr
The country’s gross direct tax collections have risen to Rs 12.37 lakh crore mark as of November 9 during the current financial tear which represents a 17.59 per cent increase over the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Friday.
Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 10.60 lakh crore, which is 21.82 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This collection is 58.15 per cent of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2023-24.
The gross Corporate Income Tax (CIT) collection has grown at 7.13 per cent while Personal Income Tax (PIT) shot up by 28.29 per cent. The net growth in CIT collections is 12.48 per cent and that in PIT collections is 31.77 per cent.
Refunds amounting to Rs 1.77 lakh crore have been issued during April 1 to November 9.