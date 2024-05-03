Trinamool's corruption akin to UPA's during its 10-year rule: PM Modi

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is replicating the corruption of the UPA government during its 10-year tenure between 2004 and 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing an election rally at Amodpur in Birbhum district in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates Debtanu Bhattacharya and Priya Saha, the Prime Minister said, "In 2004, the people of the country gave a chance to those who are now in the opposition INDI Alliance.

"But between 2004 and 2014, what we saw was a series of scams -- be it 2G, Commonwealth Games, or even in the defence sector. Trinamool Congress is following the same path in West Bengal, indulging in corruption in multiple sectors like Ponzi schemes, coal and cattle smuggling, ration distribution scam, or the recruitment scam. The ruling party has created a record in corruption in West Bengal.”

According to the Prime Minister, first, cash amounting to several crores of rupees was recovered from the residences of Trinamool leaders as soon as the central agencies started investigating the scams following the Calcutta High Court's orders. After that, the ruling party workers started attacking the central agency officials probing cases of corruption, he added.

“Those responsible for such acts will surely be punished. And to ensure their punishment, the people of West Bengal will have to vote for the BJP in large numbers this time,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said the INDIA Alliance and its leader Congress have no foresight.

“In three decades, they couldn't introduce a new education policy. But we did that in just 10 years to modernise the education system in the country,” the Prime Minister said.