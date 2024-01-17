Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya Use India’s Softest Diaper For Their Baby – Pampers Premium Care

India’s largest selling diaper brand, Pampers, from the house of P&G, is worn by millions of babies every day, ensuring happy bottoms, happy babies, and happy parents across India. Today, they launched the new and improved Premium Care range of diaper pants, which has been voted by Moms across India as the #1 softest and #1 all-in-one diaper.

Choosing the right diaper is one of the most important decisions a new parent makes, as babies spend majority of their day in diapers, often more than they spend in their parents’ arms. Moms and Dads are always concerned about the baby’s skin and comfort. They want a diaper in which the baby can play and move comfortably all day and sleep peacefully at night. After all, play and a good night’s sleep are very important for a baby’s growth and development.

With its unique 360-degree cottony softness, the new and improved Pampers Premium Care Diaper is soooo soft, that it makes babies feel like they are wearing nothing at all, while getting all the benefits of the all-in-one diaper. It has an inbuilt anti-rash blanket and lotion with aloe vera to protect the baby’s delicate skin from rashes. While the 10 million micropores in each diaper allow the baby’s skin to breathe; the double protection via cuffs at thigh area and magic gel offers up to 100% leakage prevention keeps the baby dry all-day and night. The diaper absorbs 2x faster than any ordinary diaper. And when it’s time to change, the wetness indicator turns from yellow to blue!

Every feature of the diaper is developed and designed to enable parents to have a worry-free and easy diapering journey for their little ones. Talking about this latest innovation, Chetna Soni, Vice President & Category Leader, Babycare, Procter & Gamble India, said “At Pampers, we strongly believe in learning from our consumers and creating products to ensure that both babies and parents have a happy diapering experience. As a result, over the years, we have been able to deliver on diverse consumer needs and create innovations which offer unmatched superior performance. When we spoke to parents, they shared with us that they seek a diaper that helps their baby play and move in daytime and have restful sleep at night, protecting their skin from any rashes or discomfort. This led to the launch of the new and improved Pampers Premium Care Diaper Pants. With 360-degree softness and a host of other features, it is so soft and comfortable that babies will feel that they are wearing nothing at all while getting all the benefits of our newest all-in-one diaper. Our unwavering commitment to addressing parental concerns and continuous innovation has solidified Pampers as the #1 diaper brand, in India and globally, nurturing happy and healthy babies.”

“As parents, we only want the best for our little Navya. Her skin is so soft and vulnerable at this stage that even the slightest discomfort can make her break out in a rash. We have been using Pampers Premium Care diapers from day 1, right from the hospital when she was born, and it has been our constant companion. It is so soft and ensures there is no leakage. Navya is at a stage when she is becoming very active. Our key priority is to ensure she can play and move around with utmost comfort. She happily spends her full day in the Pampers Premium Care diaper. Watching her comfortable all day and starting to be so active and playful when in her diaper, makes us truly feel like she is wearing nothing at all with Pampers Premium Care, while getting all the benefits of this amazing diaper.” said popular TV Actress and new Mom Disha Parmar.







