Enablr to help GCCs bridge strategic value gap

Hyderabad: Covasant Technologies has unveiled Enablr, a new AI-first practice aimed at transforming how Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are conceived, built, and scaled. Designed to support both new and mature GCCs, Enablr offers a comprehensive suite of AI-driven solutions that promise faster setup, greater strategic alignment, and measurable business impact. As the GCC landscape rapidly evolves—with over 2,000 centers operating in India and employing nearly two million professionals—Enablr enters the market to address a key challenge: bridging the ‘strategic value gap’ between operational efficiency and enterprise-level innovation.

“GCCs have moved beyond being back-end support systems. They are now innovation hubs central to enterprise transformation,” said CV.Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director of Enablr. “With Enablr, we empower organizations to not only build future-ready centers from day one but also help mature GCCs evolve into indispensable strategic partners.” According to a PWC India report, GCCs are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11–12% from FY2025 to FY2029, especially in AI, data engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, and product development. Enablr is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend by providing AI-native frameworks that align GCC functions with broader enterprise goals. The platform supports the entire GCC lifecycle—from strategic planning and location selection to operational design, talent acquisition, and AI integration.