EQIC Dies and Moulds Engineers Pvt Ltd receives HyBiz award

M/s EQIC Dies & Moulds Engineers Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad has received HyBiz TV’s Business Excellence award on 12th September 2023 in an award function held at HICC Novatel, Hyderabad. The award was received by Sh P Krishna & Sh T Rajendra Prasad, Directors of the M/s EQIC Dies & Moulds Engineers Pvt Ltd. The award was presented by Sh E V Narasimha Reddy IAS, Vice Chairman & MD, TSIIC and Sh C. Sekhar Reddy, President, CII Hyderabad branch.

M/s Eqic Dies & Moulds Engineers Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad in the last 28 years, emerged as a leading player in the manufacture and supply of high precision, high quality, consistent and productive tooling – Jigs, Fixtures, Gauges, Press Tools and Precision machine components catering to various fields of applications like Aerospace, Power, Automobile etc. All the units of EQIC group are certified ISO 9001: 2015 quality standards and our PMP unit is EN 9100: 2018 certified technically equivalent to AS 9100 Rev D and all units are located within the Hyderabad city in the southern part of India.

Based on the tagline ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vyapari’, the Business excellence awards was held for the first time by Hybiz TV and received a resoundingly overwhelming response.